Indian envoy rules out talks with Pakistan unless it stops supporting terror

can no longer hold talks with until it gives up its policy of supporting terrorism, the country's to the US said, hours after was reelected in a fought on a strong nationalistic sentiment in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

The onus of the peace talks to improve the relationship between the two south Asian neighbours lies on Pakistan, told a group of American reporters as results of the were declared in in which Modi was voted back to power with a strong mandate.

As long as a particular country uses terrorism as an instrument of state policy and continues to be at the receiving end of that policy, no will get a mandate from the people to reach out to that country, the said.

Responding to a question on the future of the India-Pak relationship, said the day adjourns terrorism as a means of achieving its end, "I think the government will be within its mandate" to start a better relationship with its western neighbour.

"I think it is the desire of every Indian to have good relations with You see our relations with Bangladesh, you see our relations with Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, We have excellent relationships," he said.

Shringla said it is part of Narendra Modi's inclusive effort Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas to be part of their development. His policy is development for all, including India's neighbours, the top said.

"We have committed USD27 billion to the development of our neighbourhood and Pakistan is welcome to join. But it cannot be pursuing a policy of supporting terrorism on the one hand and then trying to talk of peace on the other. That double handed policy is not something that we can deal with anymore," Shringla said.

Referring to the national sentiment in the aftermath of the Pulwama terrorist attack, Shringla said there is strong bipartisan support in when it comes to dealing with terrorism.

"So what happens will depend largely on Pakistan, but I think we will have to wait and watch that space," he added.

