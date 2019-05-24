In UP, BJP gets 60 and counting, SP-BSP struggles to touch 15

The BJP and its ally Apna Dal(S) have won 62 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 seats, demolishing the challenge posed by the SP-BSP alliance, which has managed to get 14 seats between them.

The counting of votes is still underway in the state, which sends the highest number of MPs in the Lower House, and the has declared results of 77 seats as of 6:20 AM Friday.

Of these, the BJP has won 60 seats and its NDA ally (S) two. The BJP is also leading on two seats.

The party's most remarkable victory came in Amethi where unseated from his party's bastion.

The NDA tally was just 11 short of the 73, the number of seats the two parties won in the Hindi heartland state in 2014. This gap is set to come down to nine.

The opposition SP-BSP alliance bagged 14 seats, with nine going to Mayawati's BSP.

The party is also leading in one seat.

The just managed to open its account in the state as UPA and won the Rae Bareli seat.

