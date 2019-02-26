DMK finalises seat sharing agreement with KDMK

The Tuesday sealed a seat sharing agreement with (KMDK) for the coming Lok Sabha polls,allotting one seat to its ally.

The seat-sharing was finalised between M K and KMDK leader Easwaran at the headquarters here, a party release said.

According to the agreement, KMDK will fight the election from DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol, the release added.

DMK has already finalised its seat-sharing with the and the Indian Union Muslim League, allotting the national party nine seats in and the lone segment in the neighbouring Puducherry.

The IUML has been allotted one seat.

There are a total of 39 Parliamentary segments in Tamil Nadu, while the neighbouring Puducherry has one.

