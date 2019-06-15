Indian junior women's hockey team mauls Belarus Development team 6-0

scored a as India's junior women's team produced an inspired performance to record a 6-0 win over Belarus' Development team here Saturday.

With this victory, the Indian team concluded their tour of recording two wins, two losses and a draw in the five-game series.

While scored twice, Gagandeep Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Ajmina Kujur and also sounded the board for

were immediately on the front foot, putting the team under pressure. The team won their first PC midway through the quarter, but the effort went wide.

Almost immediately though, took back possession and after some great play through the middle, Ajmina Kujur finished off the move to score India's opener.

The team did not let up their intensity and won a at the end of the quarter. Gagandeep Kaur made no mistake from the spot to double India's lead as they went into the break.

India's relentless pressure and high speed game was too much for to handle as the visitors scored their third goal of the game from a PC with converting this time.

India went into half time, with a comfortable three goal lead.

In the third period, India rarely let the intensity drop as and scored the fourth and fifth goals in quick succession halfway through the period.

India's defence faced their first test late in the period when Belarus earned their first PC but they did enough to make sure the attempt went wide. The teams went into the final break with India leading 5-0.

In the final quarter, Chetna scored her second goal of the game to extend India's lead to six.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)