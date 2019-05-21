Hockey India names women's team for U-21 tournament

Hockey Tuesday named an 18-member Indian junior women's team for the U-21 International 4-Nations tournament in Dublin, followed by matches in Baranovichi,

The Indian team will first travel to where they will play a match each against the Irish national team and junior women's team on May 28 and 29 respectively. That will be followed by the U-21 tournament featuring India, Ireland, and which is scheduled to be held from May 31 to June 4.

The team will then play yet another match against the Irish national team on June 6 following which, the Indian junior team will travel to to play five matches with the host nation's senior, junior and development teams starting June 9.

The Indian team will be captained by and her deputy will be

Bichu and Khushboo have been selected as the Goalkeepers who will guard the goal-posts, while Defenders Ishika Chaudhary, Priyanka, Mahima Choudhary, Simran Singh will join and in the backline.

Midfielders Preeti, Mariana Kujur, Chetna, Ajmina Kujur and Baljeet Kaur will command the mid-field for India, while the forward-line will feature Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Sharmila Devi, Reet and Lalrindiki.

Speaking about the team selection, said, "We have a good few weeks of matches coming up in and against some of the stronger teams in the world.

"We have selected our team keeping in mind the challenges we are going to face there, and I am sure both the tours will help our players in gaining further experience of playing quality teams at a high intensity. I am looking forward to seeing our team excel in foreign conditions.

