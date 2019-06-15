Pak minister accidently shown with cat ears, whiskers on Facebook live streaming

In a comedy of errors, a person streaming live on a conference by a Pakistani accidentally activated the cat filter, according to a media report Saturday.

Photos of Khyber Pakhtukhwa's of Information Shoukat Yousufzai and his fellow ministers with cat ears and whiskers quickly went viral on social media, Dawn reported.

The press conference was about the recent decisions made by the provincial Assembly, but the netizens could not get over the mishap.

"Who let the cats out," said on user, while another posted: "Positive image of is being promoted though a press conference streamed live on with cat filter on Ministers of province."



One user also said that Yousufzai "looks kinda cute" with the cat ears and whiskers.

