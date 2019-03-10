JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Korean retail brand Mumuso plans to add over 300 outlets by mid-2022

Be alert during EVM demo on polling day: Pawar to NCP workers
Business Standard

Indian Overseas Bank cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 


State-owned Indian Overseas Bank said it has reduced the MCLR across all tenors, except overnight and one month, with effect from Sunday.

The new MCLR rates come to effect from March 10, 2019, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The one-year tenor marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) has been brought down by 0.10 percentage point to 8.70 per cent, the bank said.

The one-year MCLR is the benchmark against which most of the consumer loans are priced by a lender.

Among others, two- and three-year MCLRs are reduced by 0.10 percentage point each to 8.80 per cent and 8.90 per cent, respectively.

The six-month MCLR will be priced at 8.50 per cent as against 8.60 per cent earlier while for three-month tenor it has been cut to 8.45 per cent from 8.50 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, March 10 2019. 13:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements