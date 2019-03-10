Indian Overseas Bank cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps



State-owned said it has reduced the MCLR across all tenors, except overnight and one month, with effect from Sunday.

The new MCLR rates come to effect from March 10, 2019, the said in a regulatory filing.

The one-year tenor marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) has been brought down by 0.10 percentage point to 8.70 per cent, the said.

The one-year MCLR is the benchmark against which most of the consumer loans are priced by a lender.

Among others, two- and three-year MCLRs are reduced by 0.10 percentage point each to 8.80 per cent and 8.90 per cent, respectively.

The six-month MCLR will be priced at 8.50 per cent as against 8.60 per cent earlier while for three-month tenor it has been cut to 8.45 per cent from 8.50 per cent.

