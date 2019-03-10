Bihar: Wedding card urges guests to vote for Modi in LS polls

A marriage invitation card urging guests to vote for in the as a wedding gift has become the talk of the town in Bihar's district.

Ashok Singh, a resident of Kala village, printed the message on the envelope of his daughter's marriage invitation card, sources said.

"To bless my daughter and in the interest of the country, please cast your votes in favour of in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls," the message on the card read.

Asked about the reason behind his appeal, Singh said: "There is no other objective except for the nation's interest."



"People should vote in favour of ji because there is no other leader better than him. He thinks about the country while others think about themselves," added Singh, who has been staying in for the last 15 years where he works in a private company.

His son too echoed similar sentiments.

" Modi is the only one who can take the country forward and no other leader can do that," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)