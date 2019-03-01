Indian pilot's heroism laudable: Pondy CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy Friday welcomed the news of the imminent release of Wing Commander Abhinanthan Varthaman from Pakistan's custody, and said his "heroism is laudable."
Hailing the Indian Air Force pilot, the Chief Minister said, "millions of Indians' prayers are with you and I am proud of you as Indian first and Tamilian next."
Meanwhile, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said in a tweet that "the country salutes Abhinandan, his family, IAF, India's leadership and Government of India as a whole".
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU