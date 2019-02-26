Indian student dies in pool incident in Rhode Island University

In a tragic incident, a student from died at a campus pool in the University of (URI) in the US.

Suhail Habeeb, a graduate student in physics from India, died on Sunday following an incident that occurred in a Center pool on the Kingston Campus, the University said.

The University is "saddened by the recent loss of one of our community members, Suhail Habeeb, it said. He had been enrolled at the University since Fall 2016.

Staff from Campus Recreation, Police Department, and (EMS) responded to Tootell late afternoon on Sunday. Police and EMS were dispatched and arriving units found lifeguards performing CPR on Habeeb. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he was later identified and pronounced deceased.

The University extended its deepest condolences to Habeeb's family, friends and colleagues.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)