Indra Nooyi joins Amazon Board of Directors

PepsiCo's India-born former Nooyi has joined Amazon's board of directors, the has said.

Nooyi, who stepped down as of in October last year, is the second women of colour to be added on the Amazon's board of Directors.

Early this month, joined the Board.

"We're thrilled to have elected two new members to our Board of Directors this month. Welcome, Roz Brewer and Nooyi," said in its announcement.

Nooyi would be a member of the audit committee.

She was from October 2006 to October 2018, where she also served as the Chairman of its board of directors from May 2007 to February 2019.

She was elected to PepsiCo's board of directors and became its in 2001, and held leadership roles in finance, corporate strategy and development, and strategic planning after joining in 1994.

Nooyi has served as a of since April 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)