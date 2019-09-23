Indian teachers have higher levels of intention to mentor than

IIT Hyderabad on Monday said a study conducted by its researchers and Spanish counterparts showed that Indian university teachers had higher levels of intention to mentoring than Spanish ones.

According to the study, teachers from India valued position-based power more than Spanish teachers.

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad and Universidad de Santiago de Compostela, Santiago de Compostela, Spain, conducted the study, an IIT Hyderabad release said.

The study was conducted to understand the influence of self-leadership on the intention to mentor among Indian and Spanish university teachers considering the mediating role of self-efficacy and the moderating role of individualism-collectivism dimensions, it said.

Their work has been published in Journal of Cross-Cultural and Strategic Management, Emerald Insight.

According to the study, in both the groups, self-leadership qualities improved the teachers sense of control over their work and personal environment (self-efficacy) and this led to increased intention to mentoring others in the workplace.

Cultural values (like individualism-collectivism and power-distance) also played an important role in the way self-efficacy influenced the intention to mentor.

The research team consisted of M P Ganesh, Associate Professor, Department of Liberal Arts, IIT Hyderabad, Prof Angeles Lopez-Cabarcos and Prof Paula Vazquez-Rodriguez from Department of Business Administration, Universidad de Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

Thesurvey-based research was conducted among 88 Indian and 105 Spanish university teachers.

