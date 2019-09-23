TN govt closely monitoring onion prices: Ministers

: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday dismissed reports of onion being sold at exorbitant rates in the state and said its price was being closely monitored and steps were taken to ensure smooth supply.

Minister for Co-operation 'Sellur' K Raju, Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Kamaraj and senior government authorities held a review meeting here following reports of increase in prices of onion, a press release said here Monday.

During the meeting, the ministers were informed that onion was being sold in farm fresh outlets for Rs 45/46 per kg and between Rs 55 and Rs 60 per kg in private shops.

"Officials who attended the meeting said onion was not being sold at exorbitant price and that such reports were far from the truth," the release said.

The government said large quantities of onions were being procured from Nasik and Andhra Pradesh following a dip in supply from Karnataka and Maharashtra due to heavy rains and the stock was expected to arrive in three days.

This could help in further bringing down prices of the vegetable, it added.

The government said it was "closely monitoring" the increase in onion price and steps were being taken to enure it was not hoarded and there was smooth supply



Like in the past, the government would step in if required and take up direct procurement of onion to ensure it was sold at lesser rates to protect the interests of consumers.

On Sunday, the Centre said it planned to mull stock limits on onion traders as retail prices have shot up to Rs 70-80 per kg in New Delhi and other parts of the country, owing to supply disruption in the wake of excess monsoon rains in the major growing states.

As per data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry, retail onion prices rose to Rs 57 per kilo in Delhi, Rs 56 per kilo in Mumbai, Rs 48 per kilo in Kolkata and Rs 34 per kilo in Chennai last week.

The prices were quoted at Rs 60 per kg in Gurgoan and Jammu during the same period.

