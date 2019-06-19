IIT Delhi to hold open house for women candidates on June 23

The (IIT) will organise an open house on June 23 for the women students who qualified the (Advanced) this year.

During the counselling at the IIT on June 23, women students will get an opportunity to discuss their choice of branch/institute with faculty, current students and alumni.

They will find out about the lives of women students at the IITs in general and the IIT in particular, a statement released here said.

Representatives from the IIT Mandi will also turn up for the open house at the IIT Delhi to share information about their campus.

The first session of the open house will start at 10 am. The second will commence at 2 pm.

The duration of each session will be three hours.

This year, around 17 per cent of the seats in every branch of the IITs have been designated as "female-only seats".

This has been done by creating sufficient supernumerary seats, without any reduction in the number of seats available to non-women candidates.

Prof Sumeet Agarwal, nodal officer, (women) helpdesk, IIT-Delhi, said, "The total number of female-only seats across all IITs is 2,415, whereas the total number of women who qualified the (Advanced) is 5,356. Qualified women candidates have a good chance of getting an IIT seat and branch of their choice."



The open house is being organised under the Initiative for Gender Equity and Sensitisation (IGES), a unit of the IIT Delhi created on March 8, 2018.

Meanwhile, the IIT is also hosting open houses at three locations to guide successful JEE-Advanced students and their parents about different engineering branches at the IITs and career opportunities to help them gain a better understanding of the IIT system.

The first open house of the institute will be held at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi's Hauz Khas on June 22.

The second and third open house events will be held on June 23 in and

The result of the JEE (Advanced)-2019 was declared on June 14.

As many as 161,319 students had appeared for the exam, of which 38,705 qualified it.

