JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Deposit unclaimed consumer money to telecom education fund: Trai to telcos
Business Standard

Indian way of conflict avoidance is by dialogue, not brute force: PM Modi

The innovative zeal of Indians is drawing the world to the country, he told the gathering

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses during an event. PTI

In a world that is seeking to break free from mindless hate, violence, conflict and terrorism, the Indian way of life offers a ray of hope, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

He also said the Indian way of conflict avoidance is not by brute force but by the power of dialogue.

Addressing a seminar on "Globalising Indian Thought" at IIM-Kozhikode in Kerala via video, the prime minister said when there is openness, respect for different opinions and innovations comes naturally.

The innovative zeal of Indians is drawing the world to the country, he told the gathering.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 16 2020. 17:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU