Indians studying in a fraudulent university arrested

In multiple raids in the past two days, federal authorities have arrested a number of Indian nationals, enrolled as students in an alleged fraudulent university in Metro area and working across the country.

The students now face probable deportation.

The arrests followed by raids were carried out by officials of and (ICE) in various cities across the US: in Ohio, in Texas, in Georgia, St Louis in Missouri, and

ICE did not immediately respond to questions related to the arrest and the reasons for the arrest.

In a statement posted on its website, Reddy & Neumann group of said it has received multiple reports that at 6:00 am Wednesday ICE raided multiple worksites containing Day 1 CPT students authorized by the University of Farmington, located in Hills,

(CPT) is an off-campus employment option in the US specifically meant for F-1 students. There are some universities in that offer Day 1 CPT for international students.

"The reports include worksites located in Tampa, St. Louis, and The University is generally known as a Day 1 CPT school which immediately authorizes CPT for students who only have to attend classes once a semester, the statement said.

As per the information available on the website of University of Farmington, it has a rolling admission process and operates on a quarterly academic calendar.

Some of the students said the university fee ranges from USD 10,000 to USD 12,500, which is abysmally low as per American standards. The university has about 900 students enrolled, a majority of whom are said to be from

In its documents to students, ICE said that their non-immigrant student status has been terminated because you are not pursuing a full course of study or participating in authorized practical training.

Murthi Law Firm also said that it has received numerous reports that F-1 students, currently enrolled in University of Farmington, being taken into custody on the evening of January 29.

The F-1 visas are a type of non-immigrant student visa that allows foreigners to pursue in the

