JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Top 5 biz headlines: Repo rate unchanged, P2P lending limit raised & more
Business Standard

Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane forced to return to Mumbai on mid-air trouble

Many A320 neo aircraft of the no-frills carrier that are powered by Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines have been facing engine woes

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane forced to return to Mumbai on mid-air trouble

An IndiGo A320 neo plane flying to Bengaluru on Thursday experienced high engine vibrations mid-air and returned to Mumbai airport, according to a senior official.

There were 180 passengers on board the aircraft.

Many A320 neo aircraft of the no-frills carrier that are powered by Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines have been facing engine woes.

The aircraft, flying from Mumbai to Bengaluru, was involved in an air turnback due to high vibrations in one of its engines. The plane has been grounded at Mumbai, the regulatory official told PTI.

The official also said the plane made a safe landing and that the incident would be investigated.

An IndiGo spokesperson said that during the flight, the pilot observed a caution message.

"Standard operating procedures were followed and the aircraft returned to Mumbai as a precaution. The aircraft is currently under inspection at Mumbai," the spokesperson said.

In the wake of persisting P&W engine problems, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already issued various directions to IndiGo.
First Published: Thu, December 05 2019. 16:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU