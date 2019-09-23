Indoco Remedies gets 2 observations from UK health regulator for its Goa facility

Drug firm Indoco Remedies on Monday said the UK health regulator has issued two observations after inspection of its sterile manufacturing facility at Verna, Goa.

The inspection by UK health regulator, MHRA were held from September 16-20, 2019 and resulted in 2 observations, Indoco Remedies said in a regulatory filing.

The company did not elaborate on the nature of the observations.

The Sterile manufacturing site is expected to receive the European Union Good manufacturing practice (EUGMP) certification soon, following this recent inspection, the company added.

Shares of Indoco Remedies were trading 1.45 per cent higher at Rs 160.50 apiece on the BSE.

