Indonesia sentences Briton to 6 months for slapping official

A British woman has been sentenced to six months in prison on charges of slapping an immigration on the Indonesian tourist island of after missing her flight due to an expired visa.

Video showing Auj-e Taqaddas purportedly cursing and hitting an at went viral last year.

She was sentenced Wednesday and has decided to appeal.

The footage appears to show the 43-year-old throwing a lengthy tantrum after being asked to pay a fine of USD 4,000 for overstaying her visa and missing her flight.

She was charged with violent behaviour against a

During the trial that began in December, Taqaddas, who pleaded not guilty, said the video had been edited.

