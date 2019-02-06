Castor seed prices dip by Rs 54

Castor seed prices dipped by Rs 54 to Rs 5,022 per in futures trade Wednesday after investors widened their bets amid firm trends.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for February was trading higher by Rs 54, or 1.06 per cent, at Rs 5,022 per

Castor seed for March delivery, too, dipped by Rs 52, or 1.01 per cent, to Rs 5,096 per with an open interest of 1,19,200 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)