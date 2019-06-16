Indonesian YouTube stars get chance for university place

An Indonesian university is offering would-be students a novel way to gain admission to the faculty -- become a star first.

Through a special admission scheme, the National Development University Veteran (UPNVJ), is offering places to YouTubers who have a channel with at least 10,000 subscribers and have created original content that has been viewed more than 100,000 times.

Those who meet the criteria will be further tested by having to create a new video of between three to five minutes duration.

University places are highly competitive in Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, with over 260 million people.

websites are also wildly popular across the archipelago, with research showing people spend an average of over three hours a -- one of the highest rates in the world.

The university offering the novel admission package said places were only open for those planning on studying economics, social and political science, law, engineering and computers.

" is a great media to convey positive messages," rector told the Post, adding the university wanted students to "influence society".

The country's biggest stars -- Atta Halilintar and Ricis -- have more than 15 million subscribers each.

UPNVJ university already offers special admission schemes for athletes and Koran recital specialists.

