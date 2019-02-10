Indore to host National Masters TT tournament from Feb 12

About 1200 veteran players. including former international champions like and Reeta Jain, will participate in the 26th National Masters Table Championship here beginning February 12.

Jayesh Acharya, of the Madhya Pradesh Table Association (MPTTA), which will host the six-day event, Sunday said that veteran players between 40 and 80 years of age would take part.

and would have the largest number of participant players at 210 and 102, respectively, at the championship, to be held at Abhay Prashal complex.

Matches will be held in categories like singles, doubles, mixed-doubles etc.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)