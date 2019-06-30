Inebriated man falls off terrace, dies

A 40-year-old man, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, died after falling off the terrace of an under-construction house in outer Delhi, police said Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj, a resident of Aurangabad in Bihar, they said.

"Manoj come to his brother-in-law's house on Saturday. They consumed alcohol on the terrace of the under-construction house," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma.

The victim slept on the terrace with his relative Lal Mohan Yadav. In a state of intoxication, he fell off the terrace, the DCP said.

During investigation, no foul play has been found. The body has been sent for postmortem, a senior police officer said, adding further details are awaited.

