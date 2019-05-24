Instagram says not source of contact info for influential users

has said it was not the source of private contact information for millions of influential users of the service recently found in an unguarded online

The of data, which was discovered by a security researcher, was written about Monday by site TechCrunch, which reported that it was traced back to Mumbai-based marketing firm

"We take any allegation of data misuse seriously," an said Thursday.

"Following an initial investigation into the claims made in this story, we found that no private emails or phone numbers of users were accessed." The contained publicly available information from an array of sources, one of which was Instagram, according to the

In response to an AFP inquiry, said a for influencers was "inadvertently" exposed for about 72 hours but did not include any sensitive personal information.

Information in the database was compiled from public sources or provided by influencers themselves, according to Chtrbox.

"No personal data has been sourced through unethical means by Chtrbox," the company said, adding that the database was for internal research use only.

"We have never purchased hacked-data resulting from platform breaches," Chtrbox said.

The database was reported to include email addresses and phone numbers as well as public information from account profiles.

The database reportedly lacked a password or encryption, and was said to have more than 49 million records in it before being taken offline after a query was made to Chtrbox.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)