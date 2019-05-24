Delhi: High in confidence after winning all 7 seats, BJP sets eye on assembly polls

After it won all seven seats in the national capital by huge margins, the BJP Thursday expressed confidence that it would wrest power in the city from the in next year's assembly elections.

The BJP has been out of power in the city for more than 25 years. Its last victory in assembly elections in came in 1993.

People of are determined to form a strong government led by the BJP for development of the city, city said after victory of the party in the polls.

"The has been pushed to a distant third in in the polls. Delhi people have rejected of lies," Tiwari said.

People have made up their mind to replace the dispensation with a strong government under the BJP in 2020, he claimed.

"The negative practised by negative-minded leaders of Delhi has been rejected by the people and they are determined to form a strong government after Assembly elections," he said.

Tiwari attributed BJP's victory in Delhi to the works of the

The victory margins were massive this time. BJP's West Delhi candidate won by a margin 5,78,486 votes, breaking his own victory margin record of 2014.

He was followed by North West Delhi candidate who defeated his AAP rival by a margin of 5,53,897 votes.

Former defeated Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely by a margin of 3,91,222 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)