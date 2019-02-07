Norwegian flight returns to Stockholm after bomb threat

A Norwegian plane en route to the French city of Nice returned to safely after receiving a bomb threat shortly after take-off on Thursday, the said.

"Norwegian can confirm that a bomb threat was issued against flight DY4321 from Arlanda to Nice," it said in a statement, providing no other details.

police told AFP that local and border police as well as tactical units were "working actively at Arlanda to gather information, follow up and take necessary measures."



A traveller at Arlanda airport, Pertti Arnberg, told daily the plane was parked at the far end of the runway, surrounded by a swarm of emergency vehicles with blue lights flashing.

The plane had taken off at 10:09 am (0909 GMT) and landed back at the airport around 11:15 am.

for sea and air rescues, which was informed of the bomb threat about 30 minutes into the flight, said in a statement 169 passengers were on board the plane.

A passenger who declined to be named told they were waiting for mobile staircases to be able to disembark, more than hour after landing.

It was not immediately known how the bomb threat was communicated.

