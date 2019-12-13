InterGlobe, Flytech get DGCA nod for English language training services

In a first-of-its-kind decision, aviation watchdog DGCA on Friday gave approval to InterGlobe Aviation and Flytech Aviation Academy for providing aviation English language training organisation and testing services, according to a senior official.

Under the norms of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), it is mandatory that all professional flight crew require proficiency demonstration in the English language used for radiotelephony communication.

The official said it is the first time that the regulator has given approval for aviation English language training organisation and testing service providers.

With the approval, InterGlobe Aviation -- parent of the country's largest carrier IndiGo -- can offer such services at six centres. They would be at Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The nod has also been given to Hyderabad-based flying training organisation Flytech Aviation Academy.

Currently, individual examiners assess the language proficiency for flight crew.

"With the new procedure in place, training and testing for Aviation English Language Proficiency will be undertaken at par with global best practices and also comply with the latest guidelines as recommended by ICAO," the official noted.