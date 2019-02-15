International flavour for Race Walking Championship

The participation of walkers from countries including Portugal, Chinese and will add an international flavour to the 6th Open National Race Championship here on February 16 and 17.

Around 200 walkers will take part in the championship which is a qualifying event for the world championshiop and the 2020 Olympics, Athletics Federation of India Secretary C K told reporters.

He said though invitations had been extended to athletes from various Asian nations they could not take part in the meet as they were preparing for the Asian race championship to be held in next month.

The meeet would serve as a trial for selection of walkers for the Asian Race Championship to be held at (Japan) on March 17.

Apart from the international walkers, Indian athletes including K T Irfan and Ganapathy will be the ones to watch out for, he added.

A Malaysian team, comprising a male participant and a woman walker, would be taking part while a Portuguese would be seen in action.

for Tamil Language and Culture K Pandiarajan will inaugurate the meet.

The categories are:



International events: 50km Men & 20km Women, 10km for the both Boys & Girls (under 20 years).

On Saturday, the 20 km walk for men (elite and Group B) and women would held while on Sunday, the 50 km event for men and 10 km race for boys and girls would be conducted, said.

