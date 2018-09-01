Long jump ace Lawson to fight doping case

long jump silver medalist said he plans to challenge a potential doping ban, blaming contaminated for a failed drugs test.

Lawson was notified on August 3 he had tested positive for a metabolite of the banned anabolic steroid trenbolone.

However, the 24-year-old, who scooped a silver medal at last year's World Championships in London, said he believed he had ingested the substance inadvertently through contaminated

"Having now researched trenbolone, we have discovered that it is a approved steroid, legally used in the in the production of beef," Lawson said in a statement on website on Friday.

"Lab results have shown that there were extremely trace amounts of the metabolite in my sample. We are confident that we will prove that the metabolite entered my system through contamination.

"I am a 100 and a big supporter of a clean sport. I am completely confident that a fair decision will be made in this case and I will be cleared of any wrongdoing."



Lawson has not competed since July and is 16th in the world this year.

