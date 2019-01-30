Intolerance that got Gandhiji killed expressing itself with

The intolerance which got killed is expressing itself with more intensity today, CPI S Sudhakar Reddy said Wednesday.

Reddy drew a parallel between the assassination of Gandhiji and the recent killings of individuals like rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare and Gauri Lankesh, saying they took place due to intolerance.

"The intolerance that got killed, the same intolerance is now expressing itself with more intensity. The same intolerance is moving ahead in a way to destroy our Constitution, our country's democracy and our beliefs," Reddy said.

"That's why we are observing the death anniversary of as secularism day," he said at a convention on "Save Secularism, Protect Constitution" organised here by the CPI.

Reddy also hit out at the BJP-RSS for their alleged communalism.

The party observed the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation Wednesday as 'save secularism day'.

