Invitation to OIC 'misplaced euphoria', 'futile exercise' to mislead people: Cong

The Saturday expressed surprise that the government was celebrating the invitation to for the OIC's inaugural plenary, dubbing it a "misplaced euphoria" and a "futile exercise" to mislead the people of

asked and to respect the past position of of not attending meetings of the (OIC) till it is accepted as a full member, given its large Muslim population.

"I am surprised at the government celebrating the invitation to to address the OIC meeting in UAE. The euphoria is misplaced and it is a futile exercise to mislead the public opinion in India," he said.

Sharma, who was the in the UPA government, said that in the past has always taken a firm position with respect to its engagement with the OIC, a powerful grouping of Muslim majority nations.

"India has rejected the OIC's offer for observer status and made it clear that given the size of its Muslim population, the OIC must give India the status of a full member to facilitate the Indian State's engagement with the OIC," he said.

"We would advise the and the to respect the past position of India and go for the OIC meeting only when India ia accepted as a full member," he said.

In a significant move, India has been invited to the inaugural plenary of the foreign ministers' conclave of the OIC and Swaraj will attend it in from March 1 to 2 as the 'guest of honour'.

The (MEA) called the invitation a "welcome recognition" of the presence of 185 million Muslims in India and of their contribution to its pluralistic ethos, and of India's contribution to the Islamic world.

sources said it was for the first time, India has been invited to an (OIC) meeting as guest of honour.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)