JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Army Cheetah helicopter crashes in Bhutan, both pilots killed: Report
Business Standard

Delhi HC reserves order on Chidambaram's bail plea in INX Media case

Chidambaram, arrested on August 21 by the CBI from his Jor Bagh residence in New Delhi, is in Tihar Jail under judicial custody till October 3

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

INX Media case: Chidambaram sent to Tihar in judicial custody till Sep 19

The Delhi High Court Friday reserved order on bail plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram, arrested in the INX Media corruption case.

Justice Suresh Kait concluded the hearing on the petition filed by Chidambaram challenging the trial court's decision to deny him the bail.

Chidambaram, arrested on August 21 by the CBI from his Jor Bagh residence in New Delhi, is in Tihar Jail under judicial custody till October 3.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.
First Published: Fri, September 27 2019. 17:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU