IOC say 'no need for any drastic decisions' on Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to run between July 24-August 9

AFP | PTI  |  Lausanne 

The International Olympic Committee said Tuesday it was not the time for "drastic decisions" over the staging of the Tokyo Olympics, the year's biggest sporting event and as yet not postponed because of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

"The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage; and any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive," the IOC said in a statement after its executive board met in Lausanne.

