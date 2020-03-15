Badminton World Federation suspends all tournaments until April 12

JUST IN
Olympics 2020: IOA delegation's visit to Tokyo postponed due to COVID-19

The ongoing All England Open will be allowed to be completed on March 15, says the BWF

IANS  |  New Delhi 

All Badminton World Federation (BWF) sanctioned tournaments around the world have been suspended until April 12, the badminton world body said in a statement on Friday.

"Tournaments affected include the YONEX Swiss Open 2020, YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2020, Orleans Masters 2020, CELCOM Axiata Malaysia Open 2020, and Singapore Open 2020, as well as a number of international Grade three tournaments," said the BWF.

The ongoing All England Open will be allowed to be completed on March 15, said the BWF.

"A number of the tournaments impacted as a result of the suspension fall within the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifying period. BWF will make a further announcement on regulations related to Olympic qualification points at a later date," said the BWF.
First Published: Sun, March 15 2020. 18:09 IST

