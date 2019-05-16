IQLECT Launches 'ShopIQ' to Provide Real-time Analytics for E-commerce Businesses

/ -- addresses the persistent problem of scaling real-time e-commerce through its platform equipped with predictive and machine (ML) capabilities.

face several growth challenges to effectively engage and shape the consumer journey given the explosive growth in data. is an advanced real-time data and machine platform that enables store owners to deliver real-time '1-on-1 customer personalization' to boost conversions and improve

ShopIQ, is built by IQLECT, a provides small, medium and large sized easy access to affordable analytics and machine capabilities. With the power of data-driven actionable insights, businesses can optimize their and drive better sales.

The platform is equipped with advanced reporting features and built-in as well as customizable KPIs that provide deeper insights related to user analysis, cart analysis, product analysis, order analysis among other key metrics. Retailers can make streamlined, data-driven decisions faster in an automated manner. They will also be able to understand the full impact of their store's data through interactive, easy-to-use and fully-customizable dashboards.

Sachin Sinha, at IQLECT, says, "ShopIQ brings enterprise-grade, powerful, yet affordable real-time to "



With IQLECT's technology, e-commerce businesses will be able to process large volumes of data from thousands of data points seamlessly. They can use valuable insights from actual clickstream data to chart their store's growth and performance. This would help in addressing issues related to cart abandonment, checkout failure, customer engagement, personalization and take instant actions on them.

Highlighting the increasing dependence on data-driven e-commerce marketing, Prasadrao Gonuguntla, at IQLECT, says, "Data captured in real-time brings immense value to intelligence. ShopIQ seeks to fill the gaps in analytics with real-time data."



ShopIQ is competitively priced, starting at just $69 per month and also offers a 14-day free trial.

About



is based out of It has designed and developed the entire software stack from the ground up in order to solve the problem in scalable and future-aligned manner. It has developed - one of the most powerful, fast and robust NoSQL database in the world.

To learn more, please email info@ com, or visit

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)