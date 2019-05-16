SCIKEY Becomes the First to Introduce Crowdsourcing of Job Seeker Resumes With its 'Seller Platform'

/ -- Talent Commerce platform, an Indo-Finnish venture that had launched its integrated hiring platform a few months back, is now truly crowdsourced with its unique Seller Platform. received its second round of funding early this year from and has its R&D initiatives being driven from and

"Seller Platform enables virtually anyone who can contribute job seeker resumes to the integrated database on We have hundreds of individuals as well as companies who contribute resumes for full time as well as contract jobs posted by the employers hiring on SCIKEY. This has created an opportunity for thousands of people who can contribute and earn from SCIKEY when any of their contributed job seeker resumes get placed with the employers hiring through SCIKEY platform," says Shriram Viswanathan, of SCIKEY.

"Our objective is to reduce manual work from to maximum possible extent using technology and help channelize the energies of HR teams in enhancing the hiring experience that would, in turn, help them build their brands better. Seller Platform ensures complete confidentiality of the sellers and job seekers offering complete transparency through a real-time dashboard where Sellers can view the progress on their contributed resumes. We aim at expanding this network across several countries by next year," says Karunjit Kumar Dhir, Co-Founder,

SCIKEY is showcasing its at SHRM Tech APAC 19, Booth 78 and Start-up Zone in HICC, on 22ndand 23rd May 2019.

About SCIKEY SCIKEY is a new age talent solutions venture, which provides a comprehensive where human psychology and cutting-edge Technology meet to maximize the potential of talented minds most effectively.

