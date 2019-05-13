JUST IN
Iran calls UAE ship attacks 'alarming', urges probe

AFP  |  Tehran 

Iran on Monday called attacks on ships in the Gulf "alarming", after the UAE and Saudi Arabia said several vessels including oil tankers were damaged in acts of sabotage off the Emirati coast.

"The incidents in the Sea of Oman are alarming and regrettable," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in an English-language statement on the ministry's website, calling for a probe into the attacks and warning of "adventurism" by foreign players to disrupt maritime security.

First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 11:52 IST

