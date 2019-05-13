Flock Coliving Launches its 102-room Project in Sector 40, Gurugram

/ -- Plans to grow to 5,000 beds with USD 15 million by 2020



Co-founded by and Khushboo, who come with a solid backing in the and the hospitality industry, Flock is a spacious and beautifully designed four-storied 102-room boutique space that has been curated for leading healthy, happy and happening lifestyles. With their eyes set on making their brand grow as a market leader, nationally as well as internationally, Flock is set to give tough competition to traditional rented accommodations and other coliving spaces by providing best-in-class facilities at unmatched prices.

With rentals starting at as low as @ Rs 9499/-, one can avail single, double as well as triple occupancy rooms. In addition to common living spaces for men and women, also has an exclusive floor for women with three-tier security.

Further, it has been bolstered by state-of-the-art amenities, an in-house coffee shop, a restaurant, gym, a 50-seater theatre, concierge, housekeeping, laundry, 24x7 security, high-speed wifi, play areas as well as guest rooms.

Drawing from their personal experiences wherein came from to as a star-eyed youth 15 years ago and Khushboo having seen the grim side of her closest friends struggling in PGs, both knew how persistent the problem was. "We have seen our closest friends in college come to the city and undertake the herculean task of finding a 'home'. We know exactly what thousands of millennials still challenge till date; they often give up hope and wind up living begrudgingly in a place where they go back only to sleep, sometimes working long hours in the office because there is nothing or nobody to look forward to when they return back," commented Khushboo Ahuja, Co-Founder & COO,

Providing further context, shared, "Humans are social animals at the end of the day and as you struggle to fit in the of a new city and a new workplace, making friends and meaningful relationships usually takes time. But it doesn't always have to be that way, right? We don't always need to go finding friendships on the phone or spend time watching or scrolling through till we are knocked asleep."



With policies that lets one lead their life fearlessly, flexible contracts, no restrictions or curfews and the freedom to invite whomever they want; this is a perfect place for people looking to live a hassle-free life in Gurugram.

Furthermore, located at the hub of major corporates, hospitals, and attractions, is at the heart of Gurugram - less than 30 mins from and is 5 minutes away. Hospitals like Memorial Research Institute, Medicity, and Artemis are within the radius of 10 minutes away. Offices like Google, HT Media Limited, and Unitech Cyber Park also lie at a stone's throw of 10 minutes. To couple it, attractions such as DLF Cyber City, DLF Cyberhub, Kingdom of Dreams, Galleria Market, Mall, and Leisure Valley Park are within the vicinity, less than 15 minutes away.

Flock is a solution for all the people who come to Gurugram to build their dreams but end up facing taxing tasks such as snoopy landlords, non-existent safety measures, fighting for basic amenities such as water & and the illogical restrictions on who you invite over.

About Flock Coliving



Flock Coliving is a maiden venture of and Khushboo Ahuja, who infused an undisclosed amount with and While the first project is fully functional in Sector 40, Gurugram, the couple has plans to expand it exponentially with over 5,000 beds by 2020 with an investment of USD 15 Million. Flock Co-living is where your search for a 'decent place' ends and journey of leading a better, dignified & independent life in Gurugram begins. For any further queries please visit our website:

