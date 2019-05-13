Caplin Point gets Colombia's INVIMA nod for Puducherry sterile injectable division

Monday said it has received approval from Colombia's INVIMA for its sterile injectable division at

"The site inspection of unit-1 was completed on May 10 and found compliant as per INVIMA's norms of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Good Laboratory Practices (GLP)," said in a BSE filing.

The facility is capable of manufacturing liquid injectables in vials, ampoules, lyophilized vials and pre-filled syringes, amongst other dosage forms, it added.

" is part of our expansion plans into the larger markets of It also happens to be our first approval from Unit-1 site at We'll be focusing on niche opportunities in injectables in these newer geographies," C C Paarthipan said.

Caplin Point Laboratories' unit-1 site currently caters to emerging markets of and with a variety of dosage forms such as tablets, capsules, softgel capsules, suppositories, liquid orals and topicals.

Shares of Caplin Point Laboratories were trading 0.80 per cent lower at Rs 334.40 apiece on BSE.

