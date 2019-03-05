Iran daily calls for expulsion of French diplomats

An ultraconservative Iranian newspaper called Tuesday for the expulsion of French diplomats from the country, accusing of expelling an Iranian on the basis of a "ludicrous accusation".

demanded that the Iranian foreign ministry reciprocate "the insolent and vile behaviour of in accusing and expelling our from its soil."



The newspaper, considered to be the mouthpiece of ultraconservatives in Iran, reported in October that an Iranian had been expelled by without saying why.

Neither the Iranian nor the French foreign ministries have denied or confirmed the report.

On Tuesday the paper reported in a front-page article that the diplomat had been expelled on the basis of the "ludicrous accusation of attempting to attack a meeting of the terrorist cult of hypocrites in "



It was referring to the People's Mujahedin Organisation, an opposition group in exile that aims to overthrow the Islamic republic in

Kayhan also blamed France for the arrest of another Iranian diplomat by in July 2018 on suspicion of involvement in the alleged plot to bomb an Iranian opposition rally outside the previous month.

The diplomat, normally based in Vienna, was extradited to for prosecution.

Kayhan, Iran's second-oldest daily in circulation, is state owned and its managing director and was personally appointed by Iran's Ayatollah in 1993.

Its demand came a day after expelled two Dutch diplomats in retaliation for the Netherlands' expulsion of two staff in June 2018.

According to the Dutch Stef Blok, the Iranian diplomats had been expelled "due to strong indications from (Dutch intelligence) that has been involved in the liquidations on Dutch territory of two Dutch people of Iranian origin."



Kayhan has consistently been opposed to the policy of detente with Western powers pursued by moderate Iranian and his

It has ceaselessly attacked the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and cited US Donald Trump's decision to quit the accord as an example of the futility of dealing with Western powers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)