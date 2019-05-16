Iran's Zarif says 'no possibility' of talks with US: Kyodo

Iran's foreign minister said Thursday there is "no possibility" of negotiations with the United States to reduce spiralling tensions, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
"No, there is no possibility for negotiations," the news agency cited Mohammad Javad Zarif as telling reporters in Tokyo, where he is meeting with Japanese officials.
Kyodo said the comment was in response to a question on whether he would be open to bilateral talks with Washington aimed at easing tensions.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
