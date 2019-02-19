Iran Guards say Pakistani carried out suicide attack on troops

The suicide bomber that carried out last week's attack that killed 27 members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards was a Pakistan national, the force's Sepah news agency reported on Tuesday.
"The suicide bomber was named Hafez Mohammad-Ali and was from Pakistan," Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the Guards' ground forces, was quoted as saying on the sidelines of a commemoration service in Tehran.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
