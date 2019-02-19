Semenya says gender rules 'do not empower anyone'

Double Olympic 800 metres champion said Tuesday that proposed rules that would oblige her to lower her levels "do not empower anyone".

The South African appeared Monday at the for Sport in Lausanne at the start of a landmark hearing to challenge the rules proposed by the of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

The controversial measures would force so-called "hyperandrogenic" athletes or those with "differences of sexual development" (DSD) to seek treatment to lower their levels below a prescribed amount if they wish to continue competing as women.

A statement issued by Semenya's legal team said she believes "she and other women affected by the regulations should be permitted to compete in the female category without discrimination" and that they should be "celebrated for their natural talents as are all other athletes with genetic variations".

The statement continued: "The IAAF's regulations do not empower anyone. Rather, they represent yet another flawed and hurtful attempt to police the sex of female athletes."



The IAAF says it is introducing the rules to create a "level playing field" for other female runners.

The track and field body says: "If a has testes and male levels of testosterone, they get the same increases in bone and muscle size and strength and increases in haemoglobin that a male gets when they go through puberty, which is what gives men such a performance advantage over women."



On Monday, accused the IAAF of breaching confidentiality rules after it published the names of five expert witnesses who will appear to testify on its behalf.

published her own list of expert witnesses who will speak in support of her this week, including Veronica Gomez-Lobo, of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at in the

The says the rules specifically target Semenya and has called them a "gross violation" of her human rights.

Semenya is not the only potentially affected by the new rules -- the two athletes who finished behind her in the Rio 800m, of and Kenya's Margaret Wambui, have also faced questions about their levels.

A judgement in the case is expected by the end of March.

