JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Taliban unleash new wave of attacks in northern Afghanistan, kill 26
Business Standard

Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei condemns US air strike on militant group in Iraq

"The Iranian govt & nation & I strongly condemn the US's malice," Khamenei said on his official Twitter account, referring to Sunday's deadly US strikes on the Hashed al-Shaabi militants

AFP | PTI  |  Tehran 

Iran sanctions
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday strongly condemned US air strikes on a militant group in Iraq, in his first comments since the weekend raids.

"The Iranian govt & nation & I strongly condemn the US's malice," Khamenei said on his official Twitter account, referring to Sunday's deadly US strikes on the Hashed al-Shaabi militants.
First Published: Wed, January 01 2020. 15:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU