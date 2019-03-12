JUST IN
Iran says UK diplomatic protection of jailed mother won't 'make things easier

AFP  |  Tehran 

Iran's Foreign Ministry warned the UK on Tuesday that extending diplomatic protection to a British-Iranian mother jailed in Tehran would not make the situation "easier", state news agency IRNA reported.

"What is certain is that the British government's move lacks goodwill and is in no way constructive or positive," said ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi, after Britain announced Friday it would give diplomatic protection to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

"If it does not make the situation more complicated, it will surely not make things easier.

Tue, March 12 2019. 19:37 IST

