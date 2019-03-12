Iran says UK diplomatic protection of jailed mother won't 'make things easier

warned the UK on Tuesday that extending diplomatic protection to a British-Iranian mother jailed in would not make the situation "easier", state agency reported.

"What is certain is that the British government's move lacks goodwill and is in no way constructive or positive," said Bahram Ghasemi, after Britain announced Friday it would give diplomatic protection to

"If it does not make the situation more complicated, it will surely not make things easier.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)