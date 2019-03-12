SAD fields ex-SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur from Khadoor Sahib

(SAD) announced on Tuesday the party's first candidate for the Lok Sabha polls in

"The first ticket of the for the from the Khadoor Sahib seat is given to Bibi Jagir Kaur," Badal said at a public meeting in district.

Kaur was acquitted by the and last December in a case of forcible abortion and abduction of her daughter, Harpreet Kaur, who had died under mysterious circumstances in April 2000. She had to resign as a in the in 2012 when a had sentenced her and three others to five years imprisonment.

Kaur was an MLA from the Bholath assembly seat in district and the two-time of the (SGPC).

Khadoor Sahib has been the citadel of the Akali Dal, where rebel Akali leader is the sitting

Brahmpura and two veteran Akali leaders -- former and -- had formed a new political outfit, (Taksali), after they were expelled from the party for revolting against Badal.

Kaur has been visiting the nine assembly constituencies under the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat -- Tarn Taran, Khadoor Sahib, Khemkaran, Patti, Baba Bakala, Jandiala, Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi and Zira.

The Akali Dal and the BJP will contest on 10 and three seats respectively. had announced last month that the two parties would fight the Lok Sabha poll together and contest on the same number of seats in the state as in the 2014

