A prominent American on Iranian state television's English-language service has been arrested by the FBI after flying into the US, the broadcaster reported Wednesday. The FBI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The reported detention of Press TV's Marzieh Hashemi, born of New Orleans, comes as faces increasing criticism of its own arrests of dual nationals and others with Western ties, previously used as in negotiations with world powers.

Iran's state broadcaster held a conference and launched a hashtag campaign for Hashemi, using the same techniques families with loved ones held in the Islamic Republic use to highlight their cases.

"We will not spare any legal action" to help her, said Paiman Jebeli, of Iran's state IRIB broadcaster.

Press TV said Hashemi, who has worked at the for 25 years, had been arrested after arriving at on Sunday. Jebeli alleged that her son, Reza Hashemi, had been arrested as well.

Lambert Airport declined comment, referring questions to the FBI. He said he could not confirm what flight Hashemi arrived on or when. police said they were not involved.

Rebecca Wu, St. Louis' FBI spokeswoman, directed questions to the press office at

A call to rang unanswered early Wednesday morning. The bureau also did not immediately respond to a written request for comment. Several local jails around that house federal inmates also said they did not have her in custody.

There also were no references to any case against Hashemi in US federal courts, nor in

Press TV said Hashemi had traveled to the US "to visit her family members, including her brother, who is suffering from cancer." The broadcaster said she was a grandmother and aired footage of her anchoring programs and talking about her experience as a discussing the yearslong war in Syria, set to dramatic music.

"Unfortunately, because of the job that we do, here at Press TV and our position, there have been many stories that have been very, very difficult, very heavy," she said.

Hashemi describes herself online as having studied journalism at in Baton Rouge. She converted to Islam in 1982 at age 22 after meeting Iranian activist students in

Members of her family did not immediately respond to requests for comment from

Last week, confirmed it is holding US Navy veteran at a prison in the country, making him the first American known to be detained under

told state TV that Hashemi's arrest indicates the "apartheid and racist policy" of the

"We hope that the innocent person will be released without any condition," Ghasemi said.

There are four other known American citizens being held in Iran, including Iranian-American and his 82-year-old father Baquer, both serving 10-year sentences on charges. Iranian-American and his Iranian wife, Afarin Neyssari, received 27-year and 16-year prison sentences respectively.

Chinese-American graduate student was sentenced to 10 year in prison.

Also in an Iranian prison is Nizar Zakka, a US permanent resident from who advocated for and has done work for the He was sentenced to 10 years on espionage-related charges.

Former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who vanished in in 2007 while on an unauthorised CIA mission, remains missing as well. Iran says that Levinson is not in the country and that it has no further information about him, though his family holds responsible for his disappearance. now says it has no information about him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)