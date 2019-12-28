JUST IN
IRCTC to launch Tejas train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai on January 19

The Tejas train is already functional on the Delhi-Lucknow route

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The second premium Tejas train of the IRCTC, the tourism and catering arm of the Indian Railways, is ready to run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai and will be launched on January 17, sources said on Saturday.

The commercial run of the train will start on January 19, they said.

The Tejas train is already functional on the Delhi-Lucknow route.
First Published: Sat, December 28 2019. 14:50 IST

