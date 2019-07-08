Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express set to be first train to be run by pvt players

The Delhi-Lucknow is set to be the first train to be operated by private players, sources said Monday, indicating that the Railways is going ahead with its 100-day agenda of handing over operations of two of its trains to the private sector, despite protests from its unions.

The Railway Board is deliberating on a second such route, which too would be within the 500-km distance range.

The Delhi-Lucknow was announced in 2016 but was introduced in the new time table released recently.

The train, one of the most-awaited trains on the route, is currently parked at the Annandnagar railway station in Uttar Pradesh and will be handed over to private players after an open bidding process for operationalisation.

However, the custody of the trains will be transferred to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which will pay for it, including their lease charges, to the financing arm, IRFC.

"These two trains will be given on an experimental basis and we hope that within the next 100 days, we will be able to run at least one of them. The idea was to identify routes which have low congestion and connect important tourists spots. The second tain too will be identified soon," a senior official said.

The Delhi-Lucknow route is currently served by 53 trains but does not have a Rajdhani. The Swarn Shatabdi has the highest demand on this route and takes around 6:30 hours.

The IRCTC, which will be given the two trains to run initially, has been asked to finalise a proposal by July 10 and submit it to the Railway Board after a meeting of the Member, Traffic, with officials of the Railways' tourism and catering arm on July 4.

The proposal of the Railway Board in its 100-day plan was to offer two trains to operators who would be willing to be part of the bidding process for rights to run private passenger day/overnight train sets connecting important cities. The Railways also said that it would float a Request for Proposal (RFP) and a Request for Quote (RFQ) in the next 100 days.

The proposal, however, has come under severe criticism from the railway unions, who have threatened large scale protests over the issue.