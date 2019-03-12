Ireland closes airspace to Boeing 737 MAX planes

on Tuesday banned 737 MAX planes from its airspace following a deadly crash in involving the US passenger jet, matching a move taken by other nations.

"The Irish Authority has decided to temporarily suspend the operation of all variants of the 737 MAX into and out of Irish airspace," the IAA said in a statement.

On Sunday, a new Ethiopian 737 MAX 8 went down minutes into a flight to Nairobi, killing all 157 people on board.

In October, a jet of the same model crashed in Indonesia, killing 189.

The IAA said its decision Tuesday had been taken "in the light of the two fatal accidents involving the in recent months".

It was made also "based on ensuring the continued safety of passengers and flight crew, which is the IAA's number one priority", it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)