Ireland closes airspace to Boeing 737 MAX planes

Ireland on Tuesday banned Boeing 737 MAX planes from its airspace following a deadly crash in Ethiopia involving the US passenger jet, matching a move taken by other nations.
"The Irish Aviation Authority has decided to temporarily suspend the operation of all variants of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into and out of Irish airspace," the IAA said in a statement.
On Sunday, a new Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX 8 went down minutes into a flight to Nairobi, killing all 157 people on board.
In October, a Lion Air jet of the same model crashed in Indonesia, killing 189.
The IAA said its decision Tuesday had been taken "in the light of the two fatal accidents involving the aircraft in recent months".
It was made also "based on ensuring the continued safety of passengers and flight crew, which is the IAA's number one priority", it added.
